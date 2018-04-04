Dwayne Johnson on Vin Diesel Feud: "We Have a Fundamental Difference in Philosophies"

The actor confirms he did not shoot 'Fate of the Furious' scenes with his co-star, and also says it's unclear if he will star in 'Fast 9.'

Dwayne Johnson recently opened up more about his public feud with his Fate of the Furious co-star Vin Diesel.

Speaking with Rolling Stone for a May cover story, the action superstar gave somewhat better insight into what happened between himself and Diesel that pushed the gigantic, happy-go-lucky Rampage actor over the edge.

Though Johnson's Hobbs and Diesel's Toretto do share one key moment together in the film, viewers noted the editing made it seem neither Johnson nor Diesel shot Fate of the Furious at the same time. The Rock confirmed the actors did not shoot together.

“That is correct. We were not in any scenes together,” Johnson noted of the production on Fate of the Furious. “Vin and I had a few discussions, including an important face-to-face in my trailer. And what I came to realize is that we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach movie-making and collaborating. It took me some time, but I’m grateful for that clarify. Whether we work together again or not.”

Johnson's unhappiness with Diesel came to light in 2016 after the semi-retired pro wrestler posted on Instagram that he had a serious issue with the behavior of one of his castmates, calling the unidentified man a unprofessional and a "candyass."

Johnson later confirmed he had a beef with Diesel. But, he has moved on, he told Rolling Stone. He also told the magazine that he may not appear in Universal's ninth installment of the franchise (set for April 10, 2020). Before that opens, he and Jason Statham are revving up for a spinoff starring their characters, due out in 2019.

"Right now I’m concentrating on making the [Fast and Furious Hobbs and Shaw] spinoff as good as it can be,” Johnson said. “I wish [Diesel] all the best and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have. Actually, you can erase that last part about ‘no ill will.’ We’ll just keep it with the clarity.”

Fate of the Furious was one of the biggest hits of 2017, earning more than $1.2 billion worldwide.