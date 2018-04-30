Dwayne Johnson Shares Photoshopped Kevin Hart Baby Picture, Raunchy Poem

The two men, who have starred in multiple hits together, such as 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' and 'Central Intelligence,' often exchange jabs, usually via social media.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson upped the ante for trolling over the weekend when he shared an outrageous photoshopped picture of his pal Kevin Hart. Oh, and there was also a poem.

The two men, who have starred in multiple hits together, such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Central Intelligence, often exchange jabs, usually via social media.

Hart will have to come up with something good after Johnson recently posted a picture of his newborn daughter, but with Hart's face photoshopped onto the image. Johnson often pokes fun at Hart's smaller stature.

To go along with the creepy image, a poem: "To my beloved son, @kevinhart4real Twinkle Twinkle little Hart I just don’t know where to start Daddy will always love and protect your tiny little soul Even though you were delivered directly out of the butthole. #Shhhh #JustShutYourLittleMouth #AndGoNightNight #OnDaddysPecMeat."

The action superstar and his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, recently welcomed their second child, daughter Tiana Gia Johnson.

Johnson and Hashian are already parents to two-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia. The Rampage star also has a 16-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra.

Johnson's post with the real picture of his daughter was moving.

"Skin to skin. Our mana," Johnson wrote. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar."

The actor and semi-retired pro wrestler was commended for the post because he also stressed to his male fans the importance of supporting their significant other during child birth.

"Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can — holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer — watch your child being born," he wrote. "It's a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless."

