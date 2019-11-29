Dying 'Star Wars' Fan Thanks Disney for Private 'Rise of Skywalker' Screening
A terminally ill Star Wars fan in England thanked Disney on Friday after he was allowed a private screening of The Rise of Skywalker at his hospice. Disney CEO Robert Iger on Thanksgiving said the company learned of the unidentified fan's final request and the company decided to grant his wish.
"On this Thanksgiving, we at @Disney are grateful to be able to share #TheRiseOfSkywalker with a patient and his family @RowansHospice. May the force be with you and with us all!" Iger said via Twitter.
In a statement to ABC News after the screening, the man said he felt like he won the lottery.
"During what is just a horrible situation to be in, you have helped to make some wonderful memories and bring some joy to my family," the statement reads.
The man's wife said the outpouring of support from not only Disney, but the entire Star Wars community was overwhelming.
"We are truly humbled by everyone's support," she said in a statement to ABC News.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is due in theaters Dec. 20.
A dying Star Wars fan in England got to see #TheRiseOfSkywalker today at @RowansHospice with his family, thanks to @Disney and @RobertIger. Here's a photo of the patient and his son, who wanted to remain safely anonymous. @ABC pic.twitter.com/gLOnANqYrT— Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) November 29, 2019
