Dying 'Star Wars' Fan Thanks Disney for Private 'Rise of Skywalker' Screening

In a statement to ABC News after the screening, the man said he felt like he won the lottery.

"During what is just a horrible situation to be in, you have helped to make some wonderful memories and bring some joy to my family," the statement reads.

The man's wife said the outpouring of support from not only Disney, but the entire Star Wars community was overwhelming.

"We are truly humbled by everyone's support," she said in a statement to ABC News.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is due in theaters Dec. 20.