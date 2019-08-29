HEAT VISION

Dylan O'Brien Joining Mark Wahlberg in 'Infinite'

by Aaron Couch
Antoine Fuqua thriller is an adaptation of the 2009 novel 'The Reincarnationist Papers.'
Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien is lining up another action project. O'Brien is in talks to join Mark Wahlberg in Infinite, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Antoine Fuqua is directing the action thriller for Paramount.

Infinite adapts the 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers, which centers on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and known as “the Infinite.” To defeat an evil mastermind, the group must rely on a man who suffers from schizophrenia and who will have to learn that all his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives in order to defeat the villain. 

O'Brien's role is being kept under wraps. The actor rose to prominence as the star of MTV's Teen Wolf, and headlined three Maze Runner films.

Ian Shorr penned the script, which sees Wahlberg star as the man suffering from schizophrenia who becomes a hero. Paramount has set a date of Aug. 7, 2020 for the project.

Lorenzo di Bonaventura is producing Infinite with Mark Vahradian. John Zaozirny at Bellevue Productions is also producing, with Rafi Crohn executive producing.

O'Brien is repped by WME and Principal Entertainment LA.

