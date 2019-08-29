Dylan O'Brien Joining Mark Wahlberg in 'Infinite'
Maze Runner star Dylan O'Brien is lining up another action project. O'Brien is in talks to join Mark Wahlberg in Infinite, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Antoine Fuqua is directing the action thriller for Paramount.
Infinite adapts the 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers, which centers on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and known as “the Infinite.” To defeat an evil mastermind, the group must rely on a man who suffers from schizophrenia and who will have to learn that all his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives in order to defeat the villain.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
O'Brien's role is being kept under wraps. The actor rose to prominence as the star of MTV's Teen Wolf, and headlined three Maze Runner films.
Ian Shorr penned the script, which sees Wahlberg star as the man suffering from schizophrenia who becomes a hero. Paramount has set a date of Aug. 7, 2020 for the project.
O'Brien is repped by WME and Principal Entertainment LA.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Trilby Beresford
-
by Rosie Knight
-
-
-
-
by Richard Newby