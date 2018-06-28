Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2018 Nominees Unveiled

'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate', 'Marvel's Spider-Man' and Bioware's 'Anthem' are all up for the best of show award.

With E3 officially in the rearview mirror, the official picks for best of the convention are almost ready to be revealed.

The Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2018 unveiled its nominees on Thursday morning, featuring 56 separate titles and products from across this year's convention. The nominees were chose by critics from 51 publications, of which The Hollywood Reporter was a participant.

This year's convention of the world's top electronic entertainment creators hosted more than 69,000 attendees and 85 companies, with more than 200 exhibitors gathering at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Notable categories in contention include best console game, best original game, best independent game and, of course, best of show.

For games and products to be eligible for nomination, they must have been "hands-on playable" to voting publications for at least five minutes of gameplay during E3 2018. However, three "special commendation" categories for graphics, sound and innovation allowed for non-playable games to be nominated.

Winners will be announced on July 2.

A full list of this year's nominees is below.

Best of Show

Anthem (BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco Studios/Sorta Ltd./Nintendo for Switch)

Best Original Game

Anthem (BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Days Gone (SIE Bend Studio/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Console Game

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec/Ubisoft for PS4, Xbox One)

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom for PS4, Xbox One)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision for PS4, Xbox One)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco Studios/Sorta Ltd./Nintendo for Switch)

Best VR/AR Game

Astro Bot: Rescue Mission (SIE Japan Studio/SIE for PSVR)

Déraciné (FromSoftware/SIE Japan Studio/SIE for PSVR)

Echo Combat (Ready at Dawn/Oculus Studios for PC)

Tetris Effect (Resonair/Enhance Inc for PSVR)

Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games for PlayStation 4/PSVR)

Best PC Game

Anthem (BioWare/EA)

Battlefield V (EA DICE/EA)

Metro: Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver)

Rage 2 (Avalanche/id/Bethesda)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Best Hardware/Peripheral

NEOGEO Mini (SNK)

Poké Ball Plus (Nintendo for Switch)

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft Toronto/Ubisoft for PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Vantage Controller for PS4 (SCUF Gaming) Xbox Adaptive Controller (Microsoft)

Best Action Game

Anthem (BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Battlefield V (EA DICE/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Metro: Exodus (4A Games/Deep Silver for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Rage 2 (Avalanche/id/Bethesda for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Action/Adventure

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Eidos Montreal/Square Enix for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entetainment/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best RPG

Divinity: Original Sin II (Larian Studios/Bandai Namco for PS4, Xbox One)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (Square Enix for PC, PS4, Switch)

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix for PS4, Xbox One)

Octopath Traveler (Square Enix/Acquire/Nintendo for Switch)

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! (Game Freak/Nintendo for Switch)

Best Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6 (Team Ninja/Koei Tecmo for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Jump Force (Spike Chunsoft/Bandai Namco for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

SOUL CALIBUR VI (Bandi Namco for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco Studios/Sorta Ltd./Nintendo for Switch)

Best Racing Game

F1 2018 (Codemasters for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games/Turn 10/Microsoft Studios for PC, Xbox One)

Team Sonic Racing (Sumo Digital/Sega for PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

The Crew 2 (Ivory Tower/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Trials Rising (Red Lynx/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Best Sports Game

FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver/EA for PS4, Xbox One)

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning/Nintendo for Switch)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 (PES Productions/Konami for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Strategy Game

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (The Bearded Ladies/Funcom for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega for PC)

Two Point Hospital (Two Point Studios/Sega for PC)

Wargroove (Chuckle Fish for PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Best Family/Social Game

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE for PlayStation 4)

LEGO DC Super-Villains (Traveler’s Tales/WBIE for PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! (Game Freak/Nintendo for Switch)

Overcooked 2 (Ghost Town Games/Team 17 for PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Mario Tennis Aces (Camelot Software Planning/Nintendo for Switch)

Best Online Mulitplayer

Anthem (BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Battlefield V (EA DICE/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Treyarch/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Skull & Bones (Ubisoft Singapore/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Massive Entertainment/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Independent Game

Ori and the Will of Wisps (Moon Studios/Microsoft for PC, Xbox One)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive for PC, Xbox One)

Overcooked 2 (Ghost Town Games/Team 17 for PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Sable (Shedworks/Raw Fury for PC)

Tunic (Andrew Shouldice/Finji for PC, Xbox One)

Best Ongoing Game

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Bungie/Activision for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

For Honor (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Fortnite (Epic for iOS, Mac, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG Corp for iOS, PC, Xbox One)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Special Commendation for Graphics

3 Award Winners, To Be Announced Monday, July 2

Special Commendation for Sound

1 Award Winner To Be Announced Monday, July 2

Special Commendation for Innovation

1 Award Winner, To Be Announced Monday, July 2