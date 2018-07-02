Game Critics Awards: Best of E3 2018 Winners Revealed

'Resident Evil 2', 'Anthem' and 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' were all winners from this year's convention.

The Game Critics Awards have announced the winners for the best of E3 2018.

This year's nominees from the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles featured 56 separate titles and products from across this year's convention. The nominees were chosen by critics from 51 publications, of which The Hollywood Reporter was a participant.

Winners included Marvel's Spider-Man exclusive for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the multi-platform upcoming action game Anthem from BioWare.

Taking home this year's top honor, best of show, was Capcom's Resident Evil 2 remake.

In the special commendation categories, recognizing games that were not playable on the show floor, winners included CD Project Red's Cyberpunk 2077 and Naughty Dog's sequel The Last of Us 2.

This year's convention of the world's top electronic entertainment creators hosted more than 69,000 attendees and 85 companies, with more than 200 exhibitors gathering at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

A full list of this year's winners is below.

Best of Show

Resident Evil 2 (Capcom for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Original Game

Dreams (Media Molecule/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Best Console

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Best VR/AR Game

Tetris Effect (Resonair/Enhance Inc for PSVR)

Best PC Game

Anthem (BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Hardware/Peripheral

Xbox Adaptive Controller (Microsoft)

Best Action Game

Anthem (BioWare/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Action/Adventure

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Insomniac Games/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Best RPG

Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix for PS4, Xbox One)

Best Fighting Game

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Bandai Namco Studios/Sorta Ltd./Nintendo for Switch)

Best Racing Game

Forza Horizon 4 (Playground Games/Turn 10/Microsoft Studios for PC, Xbox One)

Best Sports Game

FIFA 19 (EA Vancouver/EA for PS4, Xbox One)

Best Strategy Game

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Creative Assembly/Sega for PC)

Best Family/Social Game

Overcooked 2 (Ghost Town Games/Team 17 for PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Best Online Multiplayer

Battlefield V (EA DICE/EA for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Best Independent Game

Ori and the Will of Wisps (Moon Studios/Microsoft for PC, Xbox One)

Best Ongoing Game

Fortnite (Epic for iOS, Mac, PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One)

Special Commendations for Graphics

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD PROJEKT RED for PC, PS4, Xbox One)

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Special Commendation for Sound

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog/SIE for PlayStation 4)

Special Commendation for Innovation

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD PROJEKT RED for PC, PS4, Xbox One)