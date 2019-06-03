E3 2019: What to Watch For

While Sony has foregone this year's convention, there's still a whole lot to expect from major gaming companies like Microsoft, Nintendo, Square Enix, Bethesda and more.

It's summertime in Los Angeles and the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) has returned to unveil the latest marquee announcements from the world of video games.

In its third year open to the public, E3 will officially open its doors on June 11 and will run through June 13 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Video game studios and publishers from across the globe will fill the sprawling show floor with elaborate booths, presentations and hands-on demos for upcoming games.

As one of the year's largest gaming conventions, E3 can feel a bit overwhelming at times (especially when the first events actually begin before the conference itself), but below is a helpful guide to this year's biggest events from Nintendo to EA to Bethesda to Square Enix (but no Sony).

EA Play

Saturday, June 8, 9:30 a.m. PT

EA has foregone its annual press conference in favor a live stream event that will showcase titles such as the upcoming Star Wars game from Respawn Entertainment, Jedi Fallen Order; Apex Legends season two; FIFA 20; The Sims 4; and Battlefield V.

Microsoft Press Conference

Sunday, June 9, 1 p.m. PT

Xbox's annual pre-E3 conference will likely include new details about the company's cloud-based game streaming service Project xCloud and possibly new hardware announcements for Microsoft's next-generation console. Other things to look out for include Halo: Infinite, the next installment in the long-running first-person shooter series that was first revealed at last year's E3 event; Gears 5, the latest entry in the Gears of War franchise that feels like a major departure for the series; and, possibly, FromSoftware's rumored Norse-based action RPG title that Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin consulted on. All in all, Xbox's presentation will be jam-packed with titles as company head Phil Spencer revealed on Twitter last week that there will be "14 Xbox Game Studios games in the show this year."

Bethesda Press Conference

Sunday, June 9, 5:30 p.m. PT

Following the launch of Rage 2 in May, Bethesda is looking to the future with a number of new releases. The Maryland-based studio has confirmed that Doom: Eternal will be at this year's event, but don't expect updates on other announced games such as The Elder Scrolls VI and the mysterious space-set Starfield, teased briefly at last year's event. Bethesda director Todd Howard said at March's PAX East convention that both games are "not something we're going to be talking about" at this year's E3. Luckily, there will likely be more information on Wolfenstein: Youngblood, which was announced at last year's E3.

Ubisoft Press Conference

Monday, June 10, 1 p.m. PT

The French gaming giant behind such hit franchises as Assassin's Creed and Far Cry has been a bit quiet on what to expect at this year's conference. Ubisoft previously announced that a sequel to 2003's Beyond Good and Evil is in the works back in 2017, but don't look for an update on that title's release as the company announced last week they wouldn't be talking about it this year. However, pirate adventure game Skull & Bones could still be touted. There may also be some information shared about a new Assassin's Creed or Watch Dogs title.

Square Enix Press Conference

Monday, June 10, 6 p.m. PT

This will be a big one. On Wednesday, Square confirmed that the Avengers project the company first revealed in 2017 will be showcased at this year's conference. If that weren't enough, Square also promised more details about the Final Fantasy VII Remake, which was originally announced four years ago, in a recent trailer for the game.

Nintendo E3 Direct

Tuesday, June 11, 9 a.m. PT

As it did last year, the Japanese gaming company will host tournaments for a number of its titles, including Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 2 and the upcoming Super Mario Maker 2 (due out on June 28). What else can fans expect from Nintendo this year? Well, it's likely there will be new information on upcoming Animal Crossing and Pokemon titles, but a new look at Metroid Prime 4, first announced at E3 in 2017, seems unlikely given the fact that the game was delayed earlier this year.