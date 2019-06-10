'Avengers' Video Game Gets First Look at Square Enix E3 Event

Assemble!

Square Enix lifted the veil on its long-anticipated Avengers project during Monday's E3 press conference in Los Angeles.

The cinematic trailer featured Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, the Hulk and Black Widow (but no Hawkeye) facing off against a new threat in San Francisco. Following the events in San Fran (dubbed A-Day), the Avengers were pinned as villains and must work together to restore their good name as heroes. The Avengers are outlawed and disband but must reassemble when a new foe threatens the Earth.

The Avengers game was first announced at 2017's E3 convention and has been shrouded in secrecy ever since.

Game developer Crystal Dynamics creative director Shaun Escayg took the stage at the Belasco Theater to give more details on the new game. “A game where we as players can experience in both single-player and co-op what it’s like to be Earth’s mightiest heroes,” he said.

The game will be playable online for up to four players and each new character and location in the game will be rolled out to customers at no cost. There will also be no loot boxes in the game. The Avengers game will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC on May 15, 2020.

The game's version of the familiar heroes have slightly different looks from their film and comic counterpoints. The game will center on a new story about "self acceptance in the face of adversity, embracing our individual powers and learning that together we are mighty," said Escayg.

Players can control Cap, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and, of course, Iron Man.

Last year, Insomniac Games proved the viability and market for superhero video games with its PlayStation 4 exclusive title Marvel's Spider-Man. The title set records for PlayStation, selling over 3 million copies in its first three days of release, the best opening for any first-party title in Sony's history.