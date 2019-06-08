EA Shows Off First 'Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order' Gameplay

The Force is strong.

EA and Respawn Entertainment debuted gameplay footage from their upcoming action adventure game, Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order, at the EA Play pre-E3 event on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The new footage shows young Padawan name Cal Kestis (Gotham's Cameron Monaghan) in action with lightsaber and blaster combat, traversal through new, exotic worlds and interacting with his droid companion, BD-1. Kestis also has access to a few familiar Force powers.

Familiar characters from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, such as Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera, also make an appearance in the gameplay footage.

EA first showed off the new game earlier this year at April's Star Wars Celebration in Chicago. The game’s story follows Kestis, who survived Order 66, a secret missive from the Empire that led to the near total extermination of the Jedi. It will introduce a number of new planets and characters to the Star Wars universe.

EA has had an exclusive publishing deal for Star Wars games with Disney since May 2013. The partnership is slated through 2023. In the past six years since inking the agreement, however, only two major Star Wars titles have been released by EA: 2015's Star Wars Battlefront and 2017's Star Wars Battlefront II.

While the first game met sales expectations, the second was a commercial failure and sparked significant fan backlash for its inclusion of "loot boxes," optional purchasable in-game upgrades that fans said made the game incredibly difficult to succeed in without buying them.

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order will release Nov. 15 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC. Watch the gameplay footage in the video below.