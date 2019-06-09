'Halo: Infinite' Will Launch With Xbox's Next-Gen Project Scarlett Console

Xbox and 343 Industries unveiled new details about the upcoming Halo Infinite, the first new entry in the main first-person shooter franchise since 2015's Halo 5: Guardians., at Sunday's pre-E3 press conference in Los Angeles.

The new trailer features a man fighting off a breach on his spaceship before unveiling series' protagonist Master Chief floating adrift in space. The man brings the Spartan warrior onboard, boots him back up and then the perspective switches to a familiar one: first-person under Master Chief's helmet. The hero then sees the Halo ring destroyed through the spaceship's front windows.

Infinite was first announced at last year's E3. The game puts players back under the helmet of the franchise's primary protagonist Master Chief, a genetically engineered Spartan super-soldier fighting a war against the alien race known as the Covenant.

The new game is the third release in the main Halo franchise from 343 Industries. The company was established in 2007 to oversee the Halo series following the split of Microsoft and former franchise developer Bungie.