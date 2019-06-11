Nintendo Gets Cute With 'Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening' Remake

The reimagining of the 1993 Game Boy hit has a unique, cartoony art sytle and lots of new gameplay.

Nintendo is heading back to Koholint Island with the reimagining of the 1993 Legend of Zelda game Link's Awakening.

During its E3 Direct on Tuesday morning, Nintendo offered a look at the new game which replaces the design of the classic Game Boy title with a cartoonish, tilt-shifted art style. The trailer showed off Link in action as gameplay of fishing, bow and arrow combat, swordplay and bombs were revealed.

Also touted was a new dungeon creation mode which allows players to make their own challenges and work their way through them to collect prizes for the elven hero of Hyrule.

The original Link's Awakening is widely regarded critically and was a major commercial success for the Game Boy, selling over 3.8 million copies in its lifetime.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening will launch on the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 20 release date.