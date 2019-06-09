2:20pm PT by Patrick Shanley
From Software, George R.R. Martin Introduce New Norse-Inspired Game 'Elden Ring'
From Software, the Japanese video game developer best known for creating the Dark Souls franchise, debuted its latest upcoming game during Xbox's pre-E3 press conference on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Titled Elden Ring, the new action role-playing game centers on Viking warriors in a fantastical reimagining of Norse mythology. A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin served as a consultant for the new adventure title alongside From Software president Hidetaka Miyazaki.
The trailer opens with a figure holding multiple arms, a magical blacksmith working at an anvil and various warriors heading to battle.
The game will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.
From Software's latest release, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, was a major success when it launched in March, selling over 2 million copies in its first 10 days of release.
