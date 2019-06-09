2:20pm PT by Patrick Shanley

From Software, George R.R. Martin Introduce New Norse-Inspired Game 'Elden Ring'

The 'A Song of Ice and Fire' consulted on the game's production with the Japanese developer.
From Software, the Japanese video game developer best known for creating the Dark Souls franchise, debuted its latest upcoming game during Xbox's pre-E3 press conference on Sunday in Los Angeles. 

Titled Elden Ring, the new action role-playing game centers on Viking warriors in a fantastical reimagining of Norse mythology. A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin served as a consultant for the new adventure title alongside From Software president Hidetaka Miyazaki.

The trailer opens with a figure holding multiple arms, a magical blacksmith working at an anvil and various warriors heading to battle. 

The game will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

From Software's latest release, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, was a major success when it launched in March, selling over 2 million copies in its first 10 days of release.

