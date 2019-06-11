Nintendo Developing 'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Sequel

In a surprise announcement to conclude its E3 presentation Tuesday, Nintendo revealed that it was working on a follow-up to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch, debuting a brief teaser video that’s already driving fans wild online.

Outside of the project’s development, little about the sequel is known, including plot details or a release date. The teaser video was equally enigmatic, appearing to show Link and Zelda exploring a cave filled with mysterious lights before they happen across a character that looks like a decayed version of Ganondorf, whose appearance causes a city to rise from the ground.

The first Breath of the Wild game was released for Nintendo Switch and Wii U consoles in 2017, and was heavily praised by critics and fans alike, going on to become the best-selling game in the long-running Zelda series, which launched in 1986.