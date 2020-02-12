E3 to Offer Public Registration for Upcoming Video Game Expo

Among this year's participating video game companies are Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Bethesda Softworks, SEGA, Capcom, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive Software, Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. and Warner Bros. Games. As previously noted, and for the second year in a row, Sony will not be taking part in E3 this year.

New to the event this year will be a floor experience including streamed conversations from leading game developers, as well as the game demos, product announcements and new title launches that have traditionally characterized the expo.

"We are working to make E3 2020 a more interactive and immersive experience with a show floor that will amplify our exhibitors, their innovations, and announcements," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the ESA, in a statement. "The E3 experience is an industry showcase like no other. It connects media, brands, innovators, and super fans with one another."

The show hours for industry badge holders will be from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. on June 9, and for all badge holders from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. on June 10 and 11. All registration information is available here.