E3: 'Sayonara Wild Hearts' Offers Cosmic Adventure and Old-School Groove

The Annapurna Interactive booth at E3 may have been small, but the games were larger than life — especially Nintendo Switch title Sayonara Wild Hearts. Developed by Swedish studio Simigo and published by Annapurna, the game offers something different than the typical shooter affair.

From the creator of puzzle/action game Katamari Damacy, this new title drops players into an endlessly colorful cosmic adventure where they can explore the gorgeous, graphic novel-like environment while dodging obstacles and collecting hearts via a variety of transportation modes.

Throughout the game, players can fly on a magic carpet (or tarot card?) like Aladdin, ride a bicycle akin to the kids from Stranger Things, or even try a daring skateboard. The only difference is: you're flowing seamlessly through a course of rollercoaster-like platforms and staged set pieces. There is no suspense or stress; the game is pure enjoyment.

And just when players have performed enough loops on the track, they are able to progress to the next level but required to perform karate moves or venture through a dark — still colorful — forest.

Sayonara Wild Hearts releases on Nintendo Switch and other platforms later in 2019.