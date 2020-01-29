DC Inviting Fans to Early 'Birds of Prey' Screenings

DC Universe subscribers will receive invitations to see the movie a few days early.

Fans eager to see Birds of Prey (and the Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) won’t have to wait quite as long as they’d thought as long as they fulfill two particular criteria, as The Hollywood Reporter can reveal that DC Universe subscribers will be invited to early screenings in 30 locations throughout the U.S.

Screenings will take place Feb. 4 and 5, ahead of the Feb. 7 release of the movie, with DC Universe members receiving invitations — complete with RSVP forms for the limited events across the country — on Jan. 31. (All those signing up to DC Universe before Jan. 31 will be included in the invitations.) A full list of locations can be found below.

The screening invites are just the latest promotional step the online service has provided the Margot Robbie vehicle, beginning with a Harley Quinn-centric pop-up at New York Comic Con last year, and including its current Birds of Prey hub, which features animated content, comic books and features connected to the movie. DC Universe launched in September 2018 as the digital home for DC’s superhero content with original TV content including Titans, Doom Patrol and the animated Harley Quinn series, doubling down on that intent the following year by adding DC’s existing digital comic catalog to the service at no additional cost. The full list of DC Universe Birds of Prey early screening locations follows. Feb. 4

Los Angeles | 8 p.m.

Pacific Theatres at The Grove

189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036 New York | 7 p.m.

AMC Empire 25

234 W. 42nd St., New York, NY 10036 San Francisco | 7 p.m.

AMC Metreon 16

135 4th St., Suite 3000, San Francisco, CA 94103 Feb. 5

Atlanta | 7:30 p.m.

Regal Hollywood 24

3265 Northeast Expressway, Chamblee, GA 30341 Austin | 7 p.m.

Gateway Stadium 16

9700 Stonelake Blvd., Austin, TX 78759 Baltimore | 7 p.m.

AMC White Marsh

8141 Honeygo Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21236 Boston | 7 p.m.

ArcLight Cinemas Boston

60 Causeway St., Boston, MA 02114 Charlotte | 7:30 p.m.

Regal Phillips Place Stadium 10

6911 Phillips Place Court, Charlotte, NC 28210 Chicago | 7 p.m.

AMC Imax Navy Pier

700 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60611 Dallas | 7 p.m.

AMC NorthPark

8687 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231 Denver | 7 p.m.

UA Colorado Center

2000 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222 Detroit | 7 p.m.

MJR Troy Grand Digital Cinema 16

100 E. Maple Road, Troy, MI 48083 Houston | 7 p.m.

Greenway Grand Palace

3840 Weslayan St, Houston, TX 77027 Jacksonville | 7:30 p.m.

Regal Avenues

9525 Phillips Highway Jacksonville, FL 32256 Las Vegas | 7 p.m.

Regal Red Rock Imax

11011 W Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89135 Miami | 7:30 p.m.

AMC Aventura

19501 Biscayne Suite 3001 Aventura, FL 33180 Minneapolis | 7 p.m.

Showplace ICON

1625 West End Blvd., Minneapolis, MN 55416 Orange County | 7:30 p.m.

Edwards Metro Pointe

901 S. Coast Drive Unit 205D, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 Orlando | 7:30 p.m.

AMC Altamonte

433 E. Altamonte Ave., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Philadelphia | 7:30 p.m.

Regal UA Riverview Plaza

1400 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19147 Phoenix | 7 p.m.

Harkins Arizona Mills Imax

5000 South Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282 Portland | 7 p.m.

Regal Lloyd Center

1510 NE Multnomah St., Portland, OR 97232 Sacramento | 7 p.m.

Century Roseville 14

1555 Eureka Rd., Roseville, CA 95661 Salt Lake City | 7 p.m.

Megaplex Jordan Commons

9335 State St., Sandy, UT 84070 San Antonio | 7 p.m.

Santikos Silverado 16

11505 W. FM 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78250 San Diego | 7 p.m.

AMC Mission Valley

1640 Camino Del Rio N, San Diego, CA 92108 San Jose | 7 p.m.

AMC Saratoga

700 El Paseo de Saratoga, San Jose, CA 95130 Seattle | 7 p.m.

Pacific Science Center Boeing IMAX

200 2nd Ave. N., Seattle, WA 98109 Tampa | 7:30 p.m.

AMC Veterans

9302 Anderson Rd., Tampa, FL 33634 Washington, D.C. | 7 p.m.

AMC Mazza

5300 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20015