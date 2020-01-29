DC Inviting Fans to Early 'Birds of Prey' Screenings
Fans eager to see Birds of Prey (and the Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) won’t have to wait quite as long as they’d thought as long as they fulfill two particular criteria, as The Hollywood Reporter can reveal that DC Universe subscribers will be invited to early screenings in 30 locations throughout the U.S.
Screenings will take place Feb. 4 and 5, ahead of the Feb. 7 release of the movie, with DC Universe members receiving invitations — complete with RSVP forms for the limited events across the country — on Jan. 31. (All those signing up to DC Universe before Jan. 31 will be included in the invitations.) A full list of locations can be found below.
The screening invites are just the latest promotional step the online service has provided the Margot Robbie vehicle, beginning with a Harley Quinn-centric pop-up at New York Comic Con last year, and including its current Birds of Prey hub, which features animated content, comic books and features connected to the movie.
DC Universe launched in September 2018 as the digital home for DC’s superhero content with original TV content including Titans, Doom Patrol and the animated Harley Quinn series, doubling down on that intent the following year by adding DC’s existing digital comic catalog to the service at no additional cost.
The full list of DC Universe Birds of Prey early screening locations follows.
Feb. 4
Los Angeles | 8 p.m.
Pacific Theatres at The Grove
189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90036
New York | 7 p.m.
AMC Empire 25
234 W. 42nd St., New York, NY 10036
San Francisco | 7 p.m.
AMC Metreon 16
135 4th St., Suite 3000, San Francisco, CA 94103
Feb. 5
Atlanta | 7:30 p.m.
Regal Hollywood 24
3265 Northeast Expressway, Chamblee, GA 30341
Austin | 7 p.m.
Gateway Stadium 16
9700 Stonelake Blvd., Austin, TX 78759
Baltimore | 7 p.m.
AMC White Marsh
8141 Honeygo Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21236
Boston | 7 p.m.
ArcLight Cinemas Boston
60 Causeway St., Boston, MA 02114
Charlotte | 7:30 p.m.
Regal Phillips Place Stadium 10
6911 Phillips Place Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Chicago | 7 p.m.
AMC Imax Navy Pier
700 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, IL 60611
Dallas | 7 p.m.
AMC NorthPark
8687 N. Central Expressway, Dallas, TX 75231
Denver | 7 p.m.
UA Colorado Center
2000 S. Colorado Blvd., Denver, CO 80222
Detroit | 7 p.m.
MJR Troy Grand Digital Cinema 16
100 E. Maple Road, Troy, MI 48083
Houston | 7 p.m.
Greenway Grand Palace
3840 Weslayan St, Houston, TX 77027
Jacksonville | 7:30 p.m.
Regal Avenues
9525 Phillips Highway Jacksonville, FL 32256
Las Vegas | 7 p.m.
Regal Red Rock Imax
11011 W Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89135
Miami | 7:30 p.m.
AMC Aventura
19501 Biscayne Suite 3001 Aventura, FL 33180
Minneapolis | 7 p.m.
Showplace ICON
1625 West End Blvd., Minneapolis, MN 55416
Orange County | 7:30 p.m.
Edwards Metro Pointe
901 S. Coast Drive Unit 205D, Costa Mesa, CA 92626
Orlando | 7:30 p.m.
AMC Altamonte
433 E. Altamonte Ave., Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Philadelphia | 7:30 p.m.
Regal UA Riverview Plaza
1400 S. Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19147
Phoenix | 7 p.m.
Harkins Arizona Mills Imax
5000 South Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282
Portland | 7 p.m.
Regal Lloyd Center
1510 NE Multnomah St., Portland, OR 97232
Sacramento | 7 p.m.
Century Roseville 14
1555 Eureka Rd., Roseville, CA 95661
Salt Lake City | 7 p.m.
Megaplex Jordan Commons
9335 State St., Sandy, UT 84070
San Antonio | 7 p.m.
Santikos Silverado 16
11505 W. FM 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78250
San Diego | 7 p.m.
AMC Mission Valley
1640 Camino Del Rio N, San Diego, CA 92108
San Jose | 7 p.m.
AMC Saratoga
700 El Paseo de Saratoga, San Jose, CA 95130
Seattle | 7 p.m.
Pacific Science Center Boeing IMAX
200 2nd Ave. N., Seattle, WA 98109
Tampa | 7:30 p.m.
AMC Veterans
9302 Anderson Rd., Tampa, FL 33634
Washington, D.C. | 7 p.m.
AMC Mazza
5300 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20015
