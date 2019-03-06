Comic Creators Gail Simone, Cat Staggs Team with Ebay For 'Superheroine HQ'

What better way to mark the one-two punch of International Women’s Day this Friday and the upcoming release of Captain Marvel than by buying some comic books featuring women superheroes? eBay knows what you want, and it’s here to deliver with Wednesday's launch of its all-new Superheroine HQ.

The new portal is the result of a partnership between eBay and comic book creators Gail Simone and Cat Staggs, and is intended to be a destination for online customers of female superhero comics, collectibles and related merchandise. To help with this, eBay will be offering a limited edition Captain Marvel comic book — Captain Marvel: Braver & Mightier No. 1, with an exclusive cover created in collaboration with Marvel and eBay seller MyComicShop — to mark the launch of the curated collection.

Additionally, Staggs created new artwork for the launch image for the portal, above.

“Spotlighting the amazing spectrum of women in comics has long been my passion, both the characters in the books, and the writers and artists who create them,” Simone said in a statement. “I believe these fantastic women can inspire readers everywhere to the limits of their imagination and creativity. That’s why I’m teaming up with eBay to bring more attention and accessibility to comics featuring strong female characters of past and present.”

According to eBay, interest in female superheroes had grown significantly on the platform recently, with a 34 percent sales jump in the last 12 months; sales for Captain Marvel have gone up even more, with a 63 percent increase year-on-year.

“With the rising popularity of superheroes like Wonder Woman and Captain Marvel from comic books to the big screen, we’ve seen this same interest resonate on eBay,” added Vice President of Merchandising, eBay North America, Sam Bright. “We’re proud to encourage a more diverse and evolving marketplace among not only among our millions of buyers and sellers, but also the merchandise that we offer, giving everyone access to rare, iconic, and exclusive inventory that puts a spotlight on female superheroes.”

EBay’s “Superheroine HQ” is currently open for business.