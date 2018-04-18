Edgar Ramirez Joins Dwayne Johnson in 'Jungle Cruise' (Exclusive)

Emily Blunt will also star in the feature from 'The Shallows' director Jaume Collet-Serra.

Edgar Ramirez, who starred as Gianni Versace in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, is setting sail on the Jungle Cruise.

Dwayne Johnson will star in Disney's feature adaptation of its own theme park ride, along with a crew that is currently made up of Emily Blunt and comedian Jack Whitehall.

Jaume Collet-Serra, the filmmaker behind The Shallows and Liam Neeson films such as The Commuter and Non-Stop, will helm the project which is set in the early 20th century and will take place in the Amazon jungle.

Johnson is a boat captain who takes a sister (Blunt) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) on a mission to find a tree believed to posses healing powers. Wild animals and a competing German expedition figure into the proceedings.

Ramirez will play a man with a conquistador background who is one of the story's villains.

Beau Flynn, John Davis and John Fox are producing as are Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Scott Sheldon is co-producing.

The movie is heading toward a May start and will shoot through the summer. Michael Green, who penned Logan and Murder on the Orient Express, wrote the most recent draft of the script.

Ramirez previously worked with Blunt in The Girl on the Train. The actor appeared in such recent high-profile projects as Netflix's first blockbuster Bright with Will Smith, Gold with Matthew McConaughey, and boxing drama Hands of Stone with Robert De Niro.

He is repped by CAA, Impression Entertainment and Hirsch Wallerstein.