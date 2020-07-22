Edgar Wright, Simon Rich Team for Ghost Story 'Stage 13' for Amblin
Edgar Wright and Simon Rich are teaming on ghost story Stage 13.
The Amblin Partners project is based on a short story from Rich, from his 2018 short story collection Hits and Misses, and follows a struggling film director that is hired by a studio executive to direct a fake movie to appease the ghost of a silent film star that has haunted a soundstage for decades. While the movie is being made in the hopes of getting the ghost to leave, the director and her form a bond.
Heat Vision breakdown
Wright will direct with Rich adapting the screenplay. Rich will produce the feature, along with Wright’s producing partner Nira Park and Working Title co-chairmen Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.
Jeb Brody, Amblin Partners’ president of production, and creative executive John Buderwitz will oversee the project for the studio.
Rich's New Yorker short story, Sell Out, was adapted into the feature An American Pickle starring Seth Rogen for Sony. The project later moved to HBO Max in the wake of the theatrical shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rich, a five-time Emmy nominee, is repped by UTA and Levine Greenberg.
Wright will next release Last Night In Soho, due out in 2021 via Focus Features. Wright is repped by CAA and the U.K.'s Independent Talent Group.
- Mia Galuppo
- mia.galuppo@thr.com
- @miagaluppo
