Edgar Wright, Simon Rich Team for Ghost Story 'Stage 13' for Amblin

Wright will direct with Rich adapting the screenplay. Rich will produce the feature, along with Wright’s producing partner Nira Park and Working Title co-chairmen Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Jeb Brody, Amblin Partners’ president of production, and creative executive John Buderwitz will oversee the project for the studio.

Rich's New Yorker short story, Sell Out, was adapted into the feature An American Pickle starring Seth Rogen for Sony. The project later moved to HBO Max in the wake of the theatrical shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rich, a five-time Emmy nominee, is repped by UTA and Levine Greenberg.

Wright will next release Last Night In Soho, due out in 2021 via Focus Features. Wright is repped by CAA and the U.K.'s Independent Talent Group.