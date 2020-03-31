Edgar Wright to Tackle Robot Story 'Set My Heart to Five'

Working Title and Focus Features are behind the project, which is based on an upcoming book by Simon Stephenson.

Edgar Wright is attached to direct an adaptation of the upcoming novel Set My Heart to Five, about a robot learning to love.

According to the synopsis the story is "set in an all-too human 2054," and follows Jared, an android that works as a dentist, as he undergoes an emotional awakening that is sparked by an introduction to '80s and '90s movies. He then embarks on a quest to convince humans that he and his kind should be permitted to feel. It’s a quest that leads to an unforgettable adventure across the West Coast of America, determined to meet to programmer that created him and write a film script that will change the world.

Heat Vision breakdown