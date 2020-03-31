Edgar Wright to Tackle Robot Story 'Set My Heart to Five'
Edgar Wright is attached to direct an adaptation of the upcoming novel Set My Heart to Five, about a robot learning to love.
According to the synopsis the story is "set in an all-too human 2054," and follows Jared, an android that works as a dentist, as he undergoes an emotional awakening that is sparked by an introduction to '80s and '90s movies. He then embarks on a quest to convince humans that he and his kind should be permitted to feel. It’s a quest that leads to an unforgettable adventure across the West Coast of America, determined to meet to programmer that created him and write a film script that will change the world.
Heat Vision breakdown
Author Simon Stephenson set to adapt from his own manuscript.
The book rights were preemptively purchased by Working Title Films, which often works with Wright and is behind the director's upcoming horror-thriller Last Night in Soho, and Complete Fiction Pictures. Focus Features, who will distribute Last Night in Soho, is also attached to Set My Heart to Five.
HarperCollins imprints Hanover Square Press and 4th Estate will publish Set My Heart to Five in the U.S. September 2020 and in the UK the summer of 2020, respectively.
Wright, who is repped by CAA and the U.K.'s Independent and Anonymous Content, is behind recent features Baby Driver and The World's End. He is set to write and direct a Baby Driver sequel for Sony's TriStar.
- Mia Galuppo
- mia.galuppo@thr.com
- @miagaluppo
