HEAT VISION

Edgar Wright to Tackle Robot Story 'Set My Heart to Five'

by Mia Galuppo
Working Title and Focus Features are behind the project, which is based on an upcoming book by Simon Stephenson.
John Phillips/Getty Images
Working Title and Focus Features are behind the project, which is based on an upcoming book by Simon Stephenson.

Edgar Wright is attached to direct an adaptation of the upcoming novel Set My Heart to Five, about a robot learning to love.

According to the synopsis the story is "set in an all-too human 2054," and follows Jared, an android that works as a dentist, as he undergoes an emotional awakening that is sparked by an introduction to '80s and '90s movies. He then embarks on a quest to convince humans that he and his kind should be permitted to feel. It’s a quest that leads to an unforgettable adventure across the West Coast of America, determined to meet to programmer that created him and write a film script that will change the world.

Heat Vision breakdown

Author Simon Stephenson set to adapt from his own manuscript.

The book rights were preemptively purchased by Working Title Films, which often works with Wright and is behind the director's upcoming horror-thriller Last Night in Soho, and Complete Fiction Pictures. Focus Features, who will distribute Last Night in Soho, is also attached to Set My Heart to Five.

HarperCollins imprints Hanover Square Press and 4th Estate will publish Set My Heart to Five in the U.S. September 2020 and in the UK the summer of 2020, respectively.

Wright, who is repped by CAA and the U.K.'s Independent and Anonymous Content, is behind recent features Baby Driver and The World's End. He is set to write and direct a Baby Driver sequel for Sony's TriStar.

 

 

 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. Netmarble to Unveil Nintendo Switch Version of RPG Game 'Seven Knights: Time Wanderer'
    by Trilby Beresford
  2. Andrew Jack, Dialect Coach and 'Star Wars' Actor, Dies at 76 From Coronavirus Complications
    by Sharareh Drury, Ryan Parker
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Patrick Shanley
  3. by Mia Galuppo , Pamela McClintock
  4. by Brian Davids
  5. by Ryan Parker
LATEST NEWS
1.
Edgar Wright to Tackle Robot Story 'Set My Heart to Five'
by Mia Galuppo
2.
Anton Coppola, Conductor and Uncle of Francis Ford Coppola, Dies at 102
by Mike Barnes
3.
Dolly Parton to Read Children Bedtime Stories Online in Weekly 'Goodnight Dolly' Series
by Lexy Perez
4.
Terrence McNally to Be Honored With Live Reading of 'Lips Together, Teeth Apart'
by Evan Real
5.
ABC's David Muir Is Trying to "Remain Calm and Steady" During Pandemic
by Jeremy Barr