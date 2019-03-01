'Edge of Tomorrow' Sequel in Development at Warner Bros.

Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt and director Doug Liman are expected to return, should they like the script.

It's Edge of Tomorrow all over again.

Warner Bros. is developing a sequel to the Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt sci-fi movie and has brought aboard writer Matthew Robinson to develop the script, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Edge of Tomorrow filmmaker Doug Liman, Cruise and Blunt are expected to return, dependent on Robinson delivering a script they like. Robinson co-directed and co-wrote the 2009 Ricky Gervais comedy The Invention of Lying and was one of the screenwriters of the 2016 movie Monster Trucks.

Frequent Cruise collaborator Christopher McQuarrie wrote the script to the original Edge of Tomorrow, with credited screenwriters Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. The film centered on a military PR man Cage (Cruise) who gets stuck in a time loop in the midst of an alien invasion. Every time he dies, he starts the day over. Eventually, he comes across the path of war hero Rita (Blunt), and learns that she too had once been stuck in a time loop — and every day must convince her to help him with his cause.

Edge of Tomorrow was based on the Hiroshi Sakurazaka Manga All You Need Is Kill, and somewhat controversially was rebranded as its tagline Live. Die. Repeat. on home entertainment. The film was not considered a runaway hit commercially, making $370 million globally on a $178 budget, but was a success with critics and has grown in popularity over the years on home entertainment. Liman and his collaborators continue to get asked about sequel possibilities in interviews and have all spoken publicly about their interest in returning.