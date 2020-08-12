Elisabeth Moss to Reteam With Blumhouse for Psychological Thriller 'Mrs. March'

The project is based on Virginia Feito’s upcoming novel of the same name, which will be released in the United States in August 2021 via Liveright, an imprint of the W. W. Norton & Company.

It is the story of a polished Upper East Side housewife who unravels when she begins to suspect the detestable protagonist of her husband's latest bestselling novel is based on her.

Moss will play the titular character, and Feito will pen the screenplay.

Moss and Lindsey McManus will produce for Love and Squalor, along with Jason Blum. Feito, Carla Hacken and Bea Sequeira will executive produce.

“I read Virginia’s novel in one sitting and was so captured by it I knew I had to make it and play Mrs. March. As a character, she is fascinating, complex and deeply human and I can’t wait to sink my teeth into her. Mrs. March is exactly the kind of engaging and challenging female-led project that Love and Squalor Pictures is built to make. As a company, we are thrilled to make our debut announcement in the features space as partners with Blumhouse," said Moss.

Added Blum: “Not only is Elisabeth one of the finest actors of her generation but she’s an unabashed fan of genre material and an incredible collaborator. Lindsey and Elisabeth have impeccable taste, when they brought us Mrs. March we jumped at the chance to work with them."

Moss will next be seen in Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch and Taika Waititi's soccer drama Next Goal Wins. She is repped by WME, Ribisi Entertainment Group, the U.K.'s Independent Talent Group and Viewpoint.

Feito is repped by WME, Neon Literary and Jackoway Tyerman.