HEAT VISION

Elizabeth Banks to Star In, Direct Universal Horror Movie 'Invisible Woman'

by Borys Kit
Erin Cressida Wilson, who penned 'The Girl on the Train,' wrote the current draft of the script.
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Erin Cressida Wilson, who penned 'The Girl on the Train,' wrote the current draft of the script.

Elizabeth Banks will give form to Invisible Woman.

Banks is developing an original take based on the classic Universal title and is attached to star in and direct the feature project.

This Week In Heat Vision breakdown

Banks will also produce along husband Max Hendelman via the duo’s Brownstone Productions.

The 1940 original was centered on a department store model who becomes the test subject of an invisibility experiment. Upon becoming invisible, she gets back against her mean boss but unwittingly falls into caper involving gangsters.

The movie was in the screwball comedy mold and followed Universal’s Invisible Man and Invisible Man Returns, which were more horror thrillers in line with Universal’s now-classic horror titles.

Erin Cressida Wilson, who penned The Girl on the Train, wrote the current draft of the script. Sources say the tone is Thelma & Louise meets American Psycho

Woman is the latest horror title to be redeveloped by Universal as it reconfigures what it does with its classic horror movie characters. The studio abandoned its ambitions of an interconnected cinematic universe to be called Dark Universe after the poor performance of Tom Cruise vehicle The Mummy and is now taking on a more individualized and filmmaker-driven approach.

The first of the new line will be Invisible Man, directed by Leigh Whannell and produced by horror banner Blumhouse. That movie open Feb 28, 2020. Also in development is Dracula-themed Renfield, with Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) attached to direct, and Dark Army with Paul Feig attached to helm.

Banks made her directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2 and is coming off of Sony’s reboot of Charlie’s Angels. She is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Wilson is repped by Art/Work Entertainment and Schreck Rose. 

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Reflections of Death' Puts James Bond's Comic Career in Overdrive
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. Image Comics to Launch Series Described as 'Breaking Bad' Meets 'Star Wars'
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Etan Vlessing
  2. by Brian Davids
  3. by Trilby Beresford
  4. by Ryan Parker
  5. by Ryan Parker
LATEST NEWS
1.
Versace Sues Fashion Nova Over Iconic Jennifer Lopez Dress Knockoff
by Lindsay Weinberg
2.
Elizabeth Banks to Star In, Direct Universal Horror Movie 'Invisible Woman'
by Borys Kit
3.
Warner Bros. Finds Director for 'Fugitive' Remake
by Mia Galuppo
4.
Tom Hanks Jokes He Was "Threatened" by Fan to Take Mister Rogers Seriously
by Katherine Schaffstall
5.
HBO Documentary to Examine Cyber Warfare Ahead of 2020 Elections
by Rick Porter