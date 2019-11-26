Elizabeth Banks to Star In, Direct Universal Horror Movie 'Invisible Woman'

Banks will also produce along husband Max Hendelman via the duo’s Brownstone Productions.

The 1940 original was centered on a department store model who becomes the test subject of an invisibility experiment. Upon becoming invisible, she gets back against her mean boss but unwittingly falls into caper involving gangsters.

The movie was in the screwball comedy mold and followed Universal’s Invisible Man and Invisible Man Returns, which were more horror thrillers in line with Universal’s now-classic horror titles.

Erin Cressida Wilson, who penned The Girl on the Train, wrote the current draft of the script. Sources say the tone is Thelma & Louise meets American Psycho.

Woman is the latest horror title to be redeveloped by Universal as it reconfigures what it does with its classic horror movie characters. The studio abandoned its ambitions of an interconnected cinematic universe to be called Dark Universe after the poor performance of Tom Cruise vehicle The Mummy and is now taking on a more individualized and filmmaker-driven approach.

The first of the new line will be Invisible Man, directed by Leigh Whannell and produced by horror banner Blumhouse. That movie open Feb 28, 2020. Also in development is Dracula-themed Renfield, with Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman) attached to direct, and Dark Army with Paul Feig attached to helm.

Banks made her directorial debut with Pitch Perfect 2 and is coming off of Sony’s reboot of Charlie’s Angels. She is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Wilson is repped by Art/Work Entertainment and Schreck Rose.