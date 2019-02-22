'A Quiet Place 2': Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe in Talks to Return (Exclusive)

Paramount is making some noise for the sequel to A Quiet Place.

The studio is in talks with Emily Blunt and kid stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe to reprise their roles of the family fighting to survive a world crawling with noise-targeting creatures.

John Krasinski, who directed and starred in the original, is set to direct the sequel, which will go before cameras late summer. Krasinski cryptically Instagrammed Friday his involvement, writing “…time to go back.”

Krasinski was already writing the script and it was an open secret around town he would direct. More interestingly are the actor talks.

Simmonds and Jupe are said to be under option, meaning that when their initial deals were made, the studio reserved them for any possible follow-ups, however unlikely that seemed with a horror movie featuring almost no dialogue and costing only $17 million to make.

Things have changed $340 million later. The budget for the new movie will be much higher, although by how much remains unclear as the script is still being written. The upping of the budget, however, means pay bumps for the rising stars could be in the offing.

Another foil in the talks is Blunt. The actress commands a high-seven figure salary for most studio fare – she received in the $8 million to $9 million range for the last movie she finished, Jungle Cruise, say sources – but did Quiet Place at much lower rate - sources say it was around $1 million, not factoring the back end and profit participation — since the movie was a passion project for Krasinski, her husband. Insiders say she will once again be looking to take a cut to be part of the sequel.

The talks with the actors indicate that Krasinski, producers Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay, and Paramount have settled on a definitive story for the sequel. The team considered two options for the follow-up: one would have focused on a brand new aspect of the post-apocalyptic world featuring the creatures, and the second involved the continuing saga of the protective mother and her children.

Blunt is repped by CAA, The Artists Partnership, and Sloane Offer. Simmonds is repped by Paradigm. Jupe is repped by CAA, Grandview and Hansen Jacobson.