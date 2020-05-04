HEAT VISION

'The Empire Strikes Back' Re-created By Hasbro Action Figures

by Graeme McMillan
To mark the 40th anniversary of the second 'Star Wars' movie, Hasbro collaborated with 10 photographers to bring 'Empire' to six-inch life.
This Star Wars Day coincides with the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Hasbro has come up with an unusual way to combine the two events — by asking 10 celebrated toy photographers to recreate scenes from the iconic movie using figures from the new Star Wars: The Black Series 40th Anniversary line.

The line features newly sculpted 6-inch recreations of the original 1980 Kenner action figures of Luke Skywalker, Yoda, Lando Calrissian and other familiar faces from Empire, released in vintage packaging incorporating the classic Kenner branding.

To mark both Empire’s anniversary and Star Wars Day, Hasbro reached out to 10 influential toy photographers — Johnny Wu (@sgtbananas on Instagram), Jax Navarro (@plasticaction), Richee Chang (@noserain), Jason Yang (@workmoreorless), Isaiah Takahashi (@blksrs), Spencer Witt (@swittpics), David Valdez (@fathersfigures), Paul Tresadern (@red_dog_5), Jesse Contreras (@everthingkylo), and Brandon Acree (@skeletonastronaut) — to use the new figures to bring beloved scenes from the movie to 6-inch life. The results can be seen below.

The full line-up of the 40th Anniversary figures is: AT-AT Driver, Han Solo (Bespin), Imperial Tie Fighter Pilot, Lando Calrissian, Luke Skywalker (Bespin), Luke Skywalker (Snowspeeder), Princess Leia Organa (Hoth), R2-D2 (Dagobah), Rebel Soldier (Hoth), and Yoda. Each figure come with accessories. The line will be available later this year at major retailers, with a suggested retail price of $19.99 per figure.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#AD May the Fourth be with you!! Excited to have teamed up with @Hasbro on this very special day to showcase the latest release of the Star Wars: The Black Series 40th Anniversary Luke Skywalker (Bespin) figure! - Luke’s Dagobah “duel” with Vader has always been one of my favorite scenes from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back! I used a few tree trimmings to create my own backyard Dagobah. Be sure to >> SWIPE >> over and check out the behind the scenes from this setup! - What is your favorite scene from The Empire Strikes back?! - @StarWars @HasbroPulse @Hasbro --- #ESB40 #LukeSkywalker #Skywalker #DarthVader #Vader #Dagobah #starwars #starwarstheblackseries #tbsff #theblackseries #hasbro #comicbooks #lightroom #tonekillers #lightroom #starwarstheblackseries40thanniversary #toyphotography #actionfigure #capture4cubes #lumix #litbylume #gh5 #atmosphereaerosol #BLKSRSBTS

