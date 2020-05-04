'The Empire Strikes Back' Re-created By Hasbro Action Figures
This Star Wars Day coincides with the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Hasbro has come up with an unusual way to combine the two events — by asking 10 celebrated toy photographers to recreate scenes from the iconic movie using figures from the new Star Wars: The Black Series 40th Anniversary line.
The line features newly sculpted 6-inch recreations of the original 1980 Kenner action figures of Luke Skywalker, Yoda, Lando Calrissian and other familiar faces from Empire, released in vintage packaging incorporating the classic Kenner branding.
To mark both Empire’s anniversary and Star Wars Day, Hasbro reached out to 10 influential toy photographers — Johnny Wu (@sgtbananas on Instagram), Jax Navarro (@plasticaction), Richee Chang (@noserain), Jason Yang (@workmoreorless), Isaiah Takahashi (@blksrs), Spencer Witt (@swittpics), David Valdez (@fathersfigures), Paul Tresadern (@red_dog_5), Jesse Contreras (@everthingkylo), and Brandon Acree (@skeletonastronaut) — to use the new figures to bring beloved scenes from the movie to 6-inch life. The results can be seen below.
The full line-up of the 40th Anniversary figures is: AT-AT Driver, Han Solo (Bespin), Imperial Tie Fighter Pilot, Lando Calrissian, Luke Skywalker (Bespin), Luke Skywalker (Snowspeeder), Princess Leia Organa (Hoth), R2-D2 (Dagobah), Rebel Soldier (Hoth), and Yoda. Each figure come with accessories. The line will be available later this year at major retailers, with a suggested retail price of $19.99 per figure.
#Ad "Blast it Wedge! I'll take care of the rest." • To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back this #MayThe4th, I've joined forces with @hasbro and @hasbropulse to showcase Star Wars: The Black Series 40th Anniversary AT-AT Driver figure. What's your favorite Empire Strikes Back scene? Comment below! #HasbroToyPic #ESB40
A post shared by Jax Navarro (@plasticaction) on
Happy May The Fourth! #ad #HasbroToyPic #ESB40 . Partnered up with @hasbro to photograph the Bespin Luke Skywalker from The Star Wars: The Black Series 40th Anniversary figure wave to celebrate the 40th birthday of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. This was my most anticipated figure because I didn’t have a Bespin Luke in my collection yet. Glad to check that box! . If you’re looking for this Luke or any of the other figures in the line, check out @hasbropulse to get your ESB anniversary fix.
A post shared by NOSERAIN (@noserain) on
#AD Princess Leia commands the Rebellion during the Battle of Hoth! - Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back with the Star Wars: The Black Series 40th 6-inch action figures. The vintage inspired card backs and fantastic sculpts make an awesome package! - @hasbro @hasbropulse #hasbrotoypic #ESB40 #hasbro #hasbropulse #maythefourth #maythefourthbewithyou #starwars #starwarsday #theempirestrikesback #starwarstheblackseries #theblackseries #princessleia
A post shared by Jason Yang (@workmoreorless) on
#AD May the Fourth be with you!! Excited to have teamed up with @Hasbro on this very special day to showcase the latest release of the Star Wars: The Black Series 40th Anniversary Luke Skywalker (Bespin) figure! - Luke’s Dagobah “duel” with Vader has always been one of my favorite scenes from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back! I used a few tree trimmings to create my own backyard Dagobah. Be sure to >> SWIPE >> over and check out the behind the scenes from this setup! - What is your favorite scene from The Empire Strikes back?! - @StarWars @HasbroPulse @Hasbro --- #ESB40 #LukeSkywalker #Skywalker #DarthVader #Vader #Dagobah #starwars #starwarstheblackseries #tbsff #theblackseries #hasbro #comicbooks #lightroom #tonekillers #lightroom #starwarstheblackseries40thanniversary #toyphotography #actionfigure #capture4cubes #lumix #litbylume #gh5 #atmosphereaerosol #BLKSRSBTS
A post shared by Isaiah Takahashi (@blksrs) on
#AD Do or do not, there is no try… — May the Fourth Be With You! I am excited to showcase the Star Wars: The Black Series 40th Anniversary Yoda Figure from @hasbro @hasbropulse. Like many, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is my favorite Star Wars movie, and Yoda’s training of Luke on Dagobah is one of the greatest scenes. When Yoda lifts the X-Wing out of the swamp, it’s just inspiring. For this shot, I wanted to recreate that scene. Everything in the shot is totally tangible. Excited to see what others create with these amazing 40th Anniversary Figures! #HasbroToyPic #ESB40
A post shared by Spencer Witt (@swittpics) on
#ad Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back with this fantastic figure of Princess Leia. Our hero of the rebellion could take control of any situation big or small. #hasbrotoypic #hasbropulse #starwars #princessleia #empirestrikesback #starwarsblackseries #toyphotography @hasbro @hasbropulse
A post shared by David Valdez (@fathersfigures) on
#AD Fleeing the Rebel Base - Celebrating #MayTheFourth with @hasbro @hasbropulse using the Star Wars: The Black Series 40th Anniversary Figures! #HasbroToyPic #ESB40 #maythe4thbewithyou #starwars40thanniversary #empirestrikesback #hoth #planethoth #starwars #starwarsday
A post shared by Jesse (@everthingkylo) on
#AD Looking fresh-to-death in his "Bespin Outfit", this Han Solo Star Wars: The Black Series 40th Anniversary Figure is ready to take May the Fourth--and Cloud City--by storm! #FashionIcon /////////////////////////////////////// #ESB40 #HanSolo #EmpireStrikesBack #CloudCity #Bespin #MayTheFourth #Maythe4th #TheBlackSeries #BlackSeries40thAnniversary #ESB40thAnniversary #HasbroToyPic #HasbroPulse #Hasbro @Hasbro @hasbropulse
A post shared by B. Acree (@skeletonastronaut) on
