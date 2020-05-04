'The Empire Strikes Back' Re-created By Hasbro Action Figures

To mark the 40th anniversary of the second 'Star Wars' movie, Hasbro collaborated with 10 photographers to bring 'Empire' to six-inch life.

This Star Wars Day coincides with the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Hasbro has come up with an unusual way to combine the two events — by asking 10 celebrated toy photographers to recreate scenes from the iconic movie using figures from the new Star Wars: The Black Series 40th Anniversary line.

The line features newly sculpted 6-inch recreations of the original 1980 Kenner action figures of Luke Skywalker, Yoda, Lando Calrissian and other familiar faces from Empire, released in vintage packaging incorporating the classic Kenner branding.

