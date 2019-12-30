Marvel to Team Avengers and Fantastic Four in 'Empyre' Comic

The aftermath of the Kree/Skrull War will fuel the next big storyline.

The next year hasn’t started yet, but Marvel Entertainment has already declared what it’s calling “the earth-shattering event of 2020,” with the official announcement of Empyre, a comic book storyline teaming the Avengers and the Fantastic Four as they stand against an oncoming alien invasion.

Beginning in April, the story — written by Dan Slott and Al Ewing, with artwork from Valerio Schiti — “grows out of a number of key Marvel stories including the Kree/Skrull War, the Celestial Madonna Saga, the origin of the Young Avengers, and a bunch of others,” explains Marvel executive editor Tom Brevoort in the announcement video for the project.

Heat Vision breakdown

More directly, it grows out of Incoming!, the oversize holiday issue Marvel released in comic book stores and digitally last week, which introduces some of the players (and stakes) for the series, most notably Teddy Altman, the Young Avenger known as Hulkling, a Kree-Skrull hybrid who has finally united the two alien races after years of constant conflict. Now, they have a common enemy… which isn’t good news for Earth. Avengers/Fantastic Four: Empyre No. 1 will be released in April 2020. More details about the series, including length and publication schedule, will be made available at a later date.