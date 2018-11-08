Trump-Criticizing Cartoonist Releasing Collection 'Enemy of the People'

What does it take for someone to be fired from a job they’ve held for a quarter of a century? In the case of former Pittsburgh Post-Gazette cartoonist Rob Rogers, the answer is as simple as “Be critical of the President” — and he’s sharing his story in the upcoming IDW:PDX release Enemy of the People: A Cartoonist’s Journey.

Rogers, who had worked at the paper since 1993, was fired earlier this year after 19 of his cartoons were rejected over a three-month period, with six rejected — including one post-placement — in just over one week. Rogers was never given an explanation why the cartoons were killed, but he believes it was due to criticism of President Donald Trump. He was fired during an off-site meeting in June.

The new 184-page book is more than just a collection of the highlights from the past three years of the cartoonist’s work; it will also feature two longform comics by Rogers, as well as a tutorial on creating editorial cartoons, and essays from a number of other cartoonists and journalists on the importance of the first amendment and political cartooning. The title also features a foreword from CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“Satire is the ultimate expression of free speech,” Rogers said in a statement. The cartoonist, whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post and Newsweek in addition to the Post-Gazette and earned him a Pulitzer Prize nomination in 1999, added that satire “reminds us that we live in a healthy democracy. But we are living in a time like no other in our country’s history, a time when the media is under attack, a time of extreme partisanship. We need satire and editorial cartoons more now than ever.”

Enemy of the People will be released Dec. 11, and is available for pre-order now, with the first 500 ordered receiving a signed bookmark from Rogers.