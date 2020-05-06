eOne Inks First-Look Deal With Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham

Latcham's 13 years with Marvel included exec producing credits on Guardians of the Galaxy and the first two Avengers films. His post-Marvel career most recently saw Latcham produce Bad Times at the El Royale.

Nick Meyer, eOne’s president of film stated, “Jeremy is a massively talented producer with a track record of creating true-to-brand films with size and scope that resonate with audiences and excel on a global scale. In our exciting new era with Hasbro, we’re thrilled to begin this new partnership and look forward to sharing the amazing projects that are to come.”

“Nick and the entire eOne team have welcomed me into the fold with open arms. Hasbro’s incredibly rich library of beloved brands in addition to the opportunity to develop original material makes for a very exciting next step for me as a creative producer," added Latcham. "My passion for telling stories steeped in heart, humor and spectacle aligns with D&D’s decades of immersive, adventure-driven storytelling, and I am beyond excited to help John and Jonathan, eOne, Paramount, and Wizards of the Coast bring this rich world to filmgoing audiences.”