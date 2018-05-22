Epic Games Signs Exclusive Deal With IMG For 'Fortnite' Product Licensing

Epic Games, which develops and publishes the massively popular Fortnite franchise, announced Tuesday that IMG will be its exclusive worldwide agency for consumer products licensing and promotions.

“Our players want Fortnite things so badly that they’re making their own stuff," said Mark Rein, vice president of Epic Games. "We love that passion and think the time is right to provide them with official, high-quality products. There's no better company than IMG to help us do that.”

The multiplayer third-person shooter has been dominated the industry recent months, generated over $230 million in the month of March alone, according to a recent sales report by SuperData Research. Meanwhile, the game has also partnered with blockbuster superhero franchise Marvel when it introduced Avengers: Infinity War villain Thanos to the game earlier this month.

With colorful characters and environments aimed at a younger audience, the game has resonated culturally and become a phenomenon. Official merchandise such as branded tees and cell phone stands are currently available from Epic Games on Amazon, but the new deal with IMG will likely see the franchise expanding into more consumer products.

“Fortnite has captured the imagination of people around the world and has the most amazing universe of environments, tools and heroes to inspire products of all kinds," said Bruno Maglione, president of IMG licensing. "We are looking forward to providing Fortnite’s growing community of fans a great range of creative items that reflect the game’s attitude and brand DNA.”

Epic Games reported earlier this year that Fortnite boasts over 3 million concurrent players across all platforms on console, mobile and PC gaming. The game is free to download.