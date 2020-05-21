HEAT VISION

Esai Morales Replaces Nicholas Hoult in 'Mission: Impossible 7'

by Aaron Couch
The franchise now has a new actor playing the villain.
Nicholas Hoult (left) and Esai Morales   |   Vera Anderson/WireImage; Maury Phillips/Getty Images
Nicholas Hoult is no longer accepting the mission. The actor has dropped out of Mission: Impossible 7 due to scheduling conflicts, and will be replaced by Esai Morales, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Like other Hollywood productions, the next Mission: Impossible movie remains shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the delay led to Hoult needing to leave the project. Hoult had been set to play the villain in the piece, which stars Tom Cruise and is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Heat Vision breakdown

Morales is known for work on TV series such as NYPD BlueHow to Get Away with Murder and Titans.

While filming has been suspended, McQuarrie and his Mission department heads have continued planning on the film via Zoom meetings.

It is one of two followups to 2018's Mission: Impossible — Fallout in the works. Other stars of the next installment include Rebecca FergusonHayley Atwell, Ving Rhames Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny.

Paramount and Skydance have M:I 7 dated for Nov. 19, 2021, with the eighth installment following in 2022.'

Morales is repped by Innovative, Vault Entertainment, LINK and lawyer Eric Feig.

 
