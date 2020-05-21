Esai Morales Replaces Nicholas Hoult in 'Mission: Impossible 7'
Nicholas Hoult is no longer accepting the mission. The actor has dropped out of Mission: Impossible 7 due to scheduling conflicts, and will be replaced by Esai Morales, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Like other Hollywood productions, the next Mission: Impossible movie remains shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the delay led to Hoult needing to leave the project. Hoult had been set to play the villain in the piece, which stars Tom Cruise and is written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie.
Morales is known for work on TV series such as NYPD Blue, How to Get Away with Murder and Titans.
While filming has been suspended, McQuarrie and his Mission department heads have continued planning on the film via Zoom meetings.
It is one of two followups to 2018's Mission: Impossible — Fallout in the works. Other stars of the next installment include Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby and Henry Czerny.
Paramount and Skydance have M:I 7 dated for Nov. 19, 2021, with the eighth installment following in 2022.'
Morales is repped by Innovative, Vault Entertainment, LINK and lawyer Eric Feig.
