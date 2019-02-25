'Escape Room 2' in the Works With Original Director

Filmmaker Adam Robitel is back at the helm for the follow-up from Columbia Pictures.

Columbia Pictures is going back into the escape room.

Columbia is developing a sequel to last month's Escape Room, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Adam Robitel, the filmmaker behind the first installment, will return alongside screenwriter Bragi F. Schut and producer Neal H. Moritz.

Escape Room centers on a group of strangers who are told they are competing for a $10,000 prize, but have actually signed up for a deadly game. The psychological thriller has earned $118.6 million globally after exceeding expectations its opening weekend, taking in $18 million and coming in No. 2 behind the holdover Aquaman. The pic stars Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Tyler Labine, Deborah Ann Woll, Nik Dodani and Jay Ellis.

The plot for Escape Room 2 is under lock and key. The follow-up is set to hit theaters April 17, 2020.