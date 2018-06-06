Eugenio Derbez Circles Paramount's 'Dora the Explorer' Live-Action Film

The 'Overboard' star is in talks to join Isabela Moner in the adaptation of the Nickelodeon show.

Mexican superstar Eugenio Derbez is in negotiations to join Dora the Explorer, Paramount’s live-action feature based on the popular Nickelodeon TV series.

At the same time, Walden Media is getting behind the project as co-financiers and co-producers. Platinum Dunes, run by Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, is producing.

Dora was a Nickelodeon series from 2000 to 2014, airing 172 episodes. It centers on a young American Latina who, along with her monkey, Boots, faces riddles and characters such as a thieving fox named Swiper as she went on quests.

Isabela Moner is starring as Dora; the movie version updates the character into a teenager.

Character details for Derbez’s character were not revealed

James Bobin is directing the feature, which has a script by Nick Stoller, the writer-director behind films including The Muppets and Neighbors, and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.

The movie is scheduled for release Aug. 2, 2019.

Derbez became an international acting star with his comedic drama Instructions Not Included, which he directed and co-wrote. He is coming off starring in and producing the recent remake of Overboard.