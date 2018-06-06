3:58pm PT by Borys Kit
Eugenio Derbez Circles Paramount's 'Dora the Explorer' Live-Action Film
Mexican superstar Eugenio Derbez is in negotiations to join Dora the Explorer, Paramount’s live-action feature based on the popular Nickelodeon TV series.
At the same time, Walden Media is getting behind the project as co-financiers and co-producers. Platinum Dunes, run by Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form, is producing.
Dora was a Nickelodeon series from 2000 to 2014, airing 172 episodes. It centers on a young American Latina who, along with her monkey, Boots, faces riddles and characters such as a thieving fox named Swiper as she went on quests.
Isabela Moner is starring as Dora; the movie version updates the character into a teenager.
Character details for Derbez’s character were not revealed
James Bobin is directing the feature, which has a script by Nick Stoller, the writer-director behind films including The Muppets and Neighbors, and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel.
The movie is scheduled for release Aug. 2, 2019.
Derbez became an international acting star with his comedic drama Instructions Not Included, which he directed and co-wrote. He is coming off starring in and producing the recent remake of Overboard.
