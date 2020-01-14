HEAT VISION

'Event Leviathan: Checkmate' Realigns DC's Secret Spy Agencies

by Graeme McMillan
The sequel to last year's thriller sees the return of creators Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev.
Alex Maleev/DC
The sequel to last year's thriller sees the return of creators Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev.

Creators Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev spent last year taking apart the espionage agencies of DC’s comic book universe in the Event Leviathan miniseries, and starting this April, they’re going to create something new from the wreckage with the upcoming Event Leviathan: Checkmate.

Another six-issue mini, Checkmate teams Green Arrow, the Question, Lois Lane and Talia Al Ghul — the daughter of famous Batman foe, Ra’s Al Ghul — as they push back against Leviathan, the mysterious organization that took down multiple intelligence agencies in the previous miniseries.

Heat Vision breakdown

They’re not working alone, however; according to DC, there’s a “secret hero working from the shadows” whose involvement could significantly change the balance of power in the ongoing informational Cold War. Their identity is remaining secret until the release of the first issue of the series, per the publisher.

The first Event Leviathan series, which ran from June through November of last year, spun out of events in Bendis' Action Comics and Superman series, and saw Leviathan (later revealed to be former hero Mark Shaw, AKA Manhunter) attempt to overthrow the governments of the world after dismantling multiple intelligence operations and recruiting agents to its cause, which it portrayed as creating a more honest, less secretive world order. 

The use of “Checkmate” in the title of the new series perhaps points to one of the results of the new series; since 1988’s Action Comics No. 588, it’s been the name of a covert operations agency at the heart of a number of DC comic book series and storylines, including a period where it was under the control of Maxwell Lord, the villain of this summer’s Wonder Woman 1984. As this stood at the end of the previous Event Leviathan series, Checkmate was one of the agencies dismantled by Leviathan; could the series title suggest a new incarnation is soon to be created?

Event Leviathan: Checkmate launches April 22.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Superman & Lois,' Jared Padalecki's 'Walker' Ordered Straight to Series at The CW
    by Lesley Goldberg
  2. How Scarlett Johansson Could Stay in Marvel Universe After 'Black Widow'
    by Richard Newby
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Mia Galuppo
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Aaron Couch
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Event Leviathan: Checkmate' Realigns DC's Secret Spy Agencies
by Graeme McMillan
2.
SAG Awards: Lupita Nyong'o, Jharrel Jerome Set to Present (Exclusive)
by Hilary Lewis
3.
'Little America's' Lee Eisenberg Inks Overall Deal at Apple
by Lacey Rose
4.
SAG-AFTRA Presidential Election Challenge Dismissed by Dept. of Labor
by Jonathan Handel
5.
Vin Diesel Flexes Super-Soldier Muscles in New Trailer for 'Bloodshot'
by Jordan Wilson