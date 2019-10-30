Ewan McGregor and Ahmed Best Read William Shatner's Book About Fandom While Making 'Star Wars'

McGregor is set to reprise his version of Kenobi for a Disney+ series but got on the topic of making his first Star Wars film, 1999's The Phantom Menace.

McGregor said both he and Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best were then reading William Shatner's newly released book about fandom.

"Shanter wrote a book called Get a Life," McGregor began. "His life was in a difficult place, and he went to his first Star Trek convention and he was overwhelmed by this sense of love from the people, and it changed his life."

Kimmel gave McGregor a hard time about reading the book, finding it hard to believe.

"We (McGregor and Best) would read it on the set of Star Wars," McGregor insisted. "I just loved the idea of a book by William Shatner called Get a Life."

McGregor explained he was reminded of the book when, during D23 in August, he took the stage as his Obi Wan series was being announced and the fans went wild.

"It was just a big moment for me," he said. "It was a Shatner moment."

Watch the full interview below.