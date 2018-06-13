Ewan McGregor to Star in Stephen King Adaptation 'Doctor Sleep'

McGregor will play the grown-up version of Jack Nicholson’s son in 'The Shining' follow-up.

Ewan McGregor will star in Doctor Sleep, Warner Bros.’ adaptation of the 2013 book by Stephen King. The novel is the author’s follow-up to 1977's The Shining, which the studio adapted into the classic 1980 horror film directed by Stanley Kubrick and starring Jack Nicholson.

McGregor will play the grown-up version of Jack Nicholson’s son, who in the 1980 movie had psychic powers and watched his dad descend into a murderous rage, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Sleep is being directed by Mike Flanagan, who previously adapted the King novel Gerald’s Game for Netflix.

Trevor Macy, Flanagan’s producing partner, is producing along with Jon Berg of Vertigo Entertainment.

The story centers on Dan Torrance, who is an angry alcoholic dealing with his re-emerging psychic powers by working in a hospice, helping dying patients and earning the nickname "Dr. Sleep."

Into his life enters Abra Stone, a little girl with psychic abilities of her own, and Torrance finds himself caught up in a battle with a group of murderous kidnappers that want her essence. The story culminates with a fight on the site of the Overlook Hotel, the historic edifice that figures so prominently in Shining.

McGregor next stars in Disney's summer release Christopher Robin, playing the grown-up version of the Winnie the Pooh character.