'Extraction' Sequel in the Works

Netflix's Extraction has more story to tell. Filmmaker Joe Russo has closed a deal to pen a sequel to the Chris Hemsworth action film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Russo wrote the script for the first installment and produced it with brother Anthony via their AGBO banner. The film has been a hit for Netflix, with Hemsworth stating over the weekend that it was on track to be the streaming service's biggest movie of all time with an estimated 90 million households tuning into the film since its April 24 release. (Netflix does not release ratings data, but counts viewership based on two minutes of viewing time.)

