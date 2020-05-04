'Extraction' Sequel in the Works
Netflix's Extraction has more story to tell. Filmmaker Joe Russo has closed a deal to pen a sequel to the Chris Hemsworth action film, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Russo wrote the script for the first installment and produced it with brother Anthony via their AGBO banner. The film has been a hit for Netflix, with Hemsworth stating over the weekend that it was on track to be the streaming service's biggest movie of all time with an estimated 90 million households tuning into the film since its April 24 release. (Netflix does not release ratings data, but counts viewership based on two minutes of viewing time.)
Heat Vision breakdown
Sam Hargrave, a Marvel stunt coordinator turned filmmaker, directed Extraction and could return for the sequel. The Russos put together the film while shooting Avengers: Infinity War, approaching Hargrave and later Hemsworth.
Joe Russo first penned the Extraction script after working on the 2014 graphic novel Ciudad, from which it is based. The film stars Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, an Australian mercenary mourning the death of his son when he takes a job to rescue a 14-year-old boy (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the kidnapped son of an imprisoned Indian drug kingpin.
Joe Russo is repped by WME.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Aaron Couch
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Trilby Beresford
-
by Aaron Couch