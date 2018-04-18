F. Gary Gray to Direct Hasbro's 'M.A.S.K.' Movie

The 'Fate of the Furious' filmmaker will helm the project for Paramount.

It's game on for F. Gary Gray and Hasbro's M.A.S.K. property.

The Fate of the Furious filmmaker will direct the project for Paramount, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

No writer is yet attached to the film, based on the '80s property created by the now-defunct toy company Kenner. M.A.S.K. (which stands for Mobile Armored Strike Kommand), centers on a task force and its battle against the evil V.E.N.O.M. (Vicious Evil Network of Mayhem), and spawned a cartoon series and comics in addition to a number of toys. Gray is producing the film along with Hasbro.

Gray's Fast and Furious installment grossed $1.2 billion worldwide last year, and the director next tackles Sony's Men in Black reboot, which is to star Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson and is set for a July 2019 launch.

No date has been set for the M.A.S.K. movie, one of multiple Hasbro properties Paramount is developing for the big screen for a potential shared universe.

