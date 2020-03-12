HEAT VISION

'F9' Pushed Back a Year Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

by Pamela McClintock
The next installment in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise had been set to hit theaters in May.

The next installment in Universal's Fast & Furious franchise is being pushed back by a year amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

F9 had been set to hit theaters around the globe in May. Now it will be released April 2, 2021, in the U.S., timed to a day-and-date global launch. The film is taking the spot previously reserved for the 10th and final installment in the main Fast & Franchise series.

Heat Vision breakdown

In F9 Vin Diesel returns as Dom Toretto, as does Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, alongside Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster and Helen Mirren. Michael Rooker joins the cast of the franchise in this installment. The movie also includes appearances from John Cena, playing Dom's brother, Cardi B and Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole.

Fast franchise veteran Justin Lin directs.

The dramatic move came not long after director John Krasinski and Paramount announced early Thursday they are delaying the release of a A Quiet Place Part II because of the pandemic. Last week, MGM's James Bond installment No Time to Die became the first Hollywood tentpole to shift gears amid the coronavirus, moving from April to November of this year. A handful of other films have also moved, including Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, as well as Paramount's The Lovebirds and Blue Story.

F9 is the penultimate entry in the improbably successful series that launched with 2001's The Fast and the Furious. With the success of last year's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a number of spinoffs are virtually guaranteed for some time to come.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'A Quiet Place Part II' Release Delayed Because of Coronavirus Pandemic
    by Pamela McClintock, Alex Ritman
  2. Classic 'Blade Runner' Video Game to Be Restored For Consoles, Steam (Exclusive)
    by Patrick Shanley
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Graeme McMillan
  3. by Brian Davids
  4. by Richard Newby
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
CBS News Discloses That a Third Staffer Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus
by Jeremy Barr
2.
Biden to Deliver Coronavirus Address to Highlight Trump Contrast
by the Associated Press
3.
Democratic Debate Shifts From Phoenix to DC Due to Coronavirus Concerns
by the Associated Press
4.
All the Fashion Show Cancellations During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)
by Lindsay Weinberg
5.
Julia Child Drama at HBO Max Sets Cast
by Rick Porter