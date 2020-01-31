'F9' Trailer Brings 'Fast & Furious' Family Together Again

F9, as the movie’s title has been stylized on early promotional material, sees the return of Vin Diesel as Toretto, as well as Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, alongside Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster and Helen Mirren. Michael Rooker joins the cast of the franchise in this installment, with the movie including appearances from John Cena, Cardi B and Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole.

The next film is the penultimate entry in the improbably successful series that launched with 2001’s The Fast and the Furious, with the follow-up already pencilled in for April 2, 2021. Fans of vehicles and action that are both furious and not entirely slow can rest assured that the success of last year’s The Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw ensured the likelihood of a number of spinoffs from the series for some time to come.

The trailer for F9 arrives following days of activity on social media, where the teaser poster for the movie was unveiled earlier in the week. F9 will speed into theaters May 22.