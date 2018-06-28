Sony Adapting Valiant Comic Book 'Faith' as a Movie

Sony is developing a feature adaption of Valiant Entertainment's Faith.

The comic book follows an aspiring geeky teen Faith Herbert who is obsessed with comics and sci-fi, and also happens to be a telekinetic superhero. Up-and-coming writer Maria Melnik has been tapped to pen the superhero feature that will be produced by Neal Moritz and Dan Mintz.

Melnik's credits include American Gods and upcoming action thriller The Escape Room, which hails from Sony and Moritz' Original Film. She is repped by WME and LINK.

Faith is the latest superhero development for the studio. News broke Wednesday that Jared Leto would be leading Morbius, an part of Sony's expanding Spider-Man universe of movies.