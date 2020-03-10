'Falcon & The Winter Soldier' Cancels Prague Shoot Over Coronavirus
The crew of Disney+'s upcoming Falcon & the Winter Soldier has been sent home from Prague over coronavirus concerns, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The news comes as the Czech Republic has reported 40 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has shut down its schools indefinitely and taken other measures to contain it.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier. The project has largely been shooting in Atlanta and is scheduled to bow in August on Disney+ as the first show on the service from Marvel Studios.
Heat Vision breakdown
It's just one of several Marvel shows in the works, including WandaVision, starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen; Tom Hiddleston's Loki; and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye.
Falcon & The Winter Soldier will pick up after the events of last year's Avengers: Endgame, which saw Chris Evans' Captain America retire and hand off his shield to his trusted ally Sam Wilson. The series will explore Wilson's journey to becoming the next Captain America.
Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell also star.
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Borys Kit , Mia Galuppo
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by THR staff