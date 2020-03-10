'Falcon & The Winter Soldier' Cancels Prague Shoot Over Coronavirus

The Czech Republic has reported 40 cases.

The crew of Disney+'s upcoming Falcon & the Winter Soldier has been sent home from Prague over coronavirus concerns, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The news comes as the Czech Republic has reported 40 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has shut down its schools indefinitely and taken other measures to contain it.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier. The project has largely been shooting in Atlanta and is scheduled to bow in August on Disney+ as the first show on the service from Marvel Studios.

Heat Vision breakdown