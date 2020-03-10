HEAT VISION

'Falcon & The Winter Soldier' Cancels Prague Shoot Over Coronavirus

by Aaron Couch
The Czech Republic has reported 40 cases.
Anthony Mackie in 'Captain America: Civil War'   |   Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Photofest
The crew of Disney+'s upcoming Falcon & the Winter Soldier has been sent home from Prague over coronavirus concerns, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The news comes as the Czech Republic has reported 40 confirmed cases of coronavirus and has shut down its schools indefinitely and taken other measures to contain it.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier. The project has largely been shooting in Atlanta and is scheduled to bow in August on Disney+ as the first show on the service from Marvel Studios.

It's just one of several Marvel shows in the works, including WandaVision, starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen; Tom Hiddleston's Loki; and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye

Falcon & The Winter Soldier will pick up after the events of last year's Avengers: Endgame, which saw Chris Evans' Captain America retire and hand off his shield to his trusted ally Sam Wilson. The series will explore Wilson's journey to becoming the next Captain America.

Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell also star.

