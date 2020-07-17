'Falcon & the Winter Soldier' Release Delayed
It seems Falcon & the Winter Soldier will be flying onto Disney+ later than expected. The series is Marvel Studios' first for Disney+ and had been expected to bow in August, though it never had an official release date. However, the coronavirus pandemic saw production on the globe-trotting series suspended in March, with several weeks of filming still needed to complete the season. The series was not included on Disney+'s list of releases for August, which was published Thursday.
Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan star in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which picks up the events of 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which saw Chris Evans' Captain America pass his shield to Sam Wilson (Mackie).
Stan, who reprises his role as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, told The Hollywood Reporter in April that the series has a tone similar to that of 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.
"So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character," Stan said. "These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”
Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell also star in the series.
Though Falcon & The Winter Soldier will no longer bow in August, Disney+ is on track for an October release for The Mandalorian season two, which had already completed filming when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Marvel Studios has multiple shows in the works for Disney+, including WandaVision, starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen; Tom Hiddleston's Loki; and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye.
