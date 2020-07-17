'Falcon & the Winter Soldier' Release Delayed

Stan, who reprises his role as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier, told The Hollywood Reporter in April that the series has a tone similar to that of 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

"So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character," Stan said. "These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

Daniel Bruhl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell also star in the series.

Though Falcon & The Winter Soldier will no longer bow in August, Disney+ is on track for an October release for The Mandalorian season two, which had already completed filming when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Marvel Studios has multiple shows in the works for Disney+, including WandaVision, starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen; Tom Hiddleston's Loki; and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye.