Will Disney+ Show 'Falcon & Winter Soldier' Tackle MAGA-Era Politics?

Recent comments from Anthony Mackie have suggested that although Wilson has the shield, he won’t be claiming the title of Captain America, at least not yet. Part of his journey on the show will be him coming to terms with having Captain America’s shield and what that means for him as a hero and a black man in contemporary America. While it’s clear that Wilson is more appropriate to carry the mantle in the MCU than Bucky, given the latter’s history as a terrorist, the question of "why not him?" will likely be addressed. Walker adds another wrinkle to the future of Captain America’s role. While decades of comics separated Walker’s tenure as Cap and Wilson’s eventual rise to the role in 2015, it appears that The Falcon & Winter Soldier will meld the two storylines. But with Zemo already confirmed as the antagonist for the six-episode series, it’s possible that Walker’s transition into Super-Patriot, Captain America, or US Agent won’t be a one season arc.

Walker has become more heroic over the years as a member of the Avengers and Force Works, though his methods are a bit more forceful than Rogers. But his patriotic intensity and political viewpoints that feel very much in line with the Reagan Era make him a likely candidate for MAGA-esque equivalent in the MCU. And who better to nominate him as the next Captain America, and head up the Commission of Superhuman Activities than Secretary Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt)? Walker may not be a villain in The Falcon & Winter Solider, but given his government ties it’s doubtful he emerges as a hero right from the start, especially if the series manages to keep its politically charged promise. Russell, who displayed a tremendous level of intensity in the World War II horror film Overlord (2018) feels perfectly cast as Walker, a character whose political hardline is not without some measure pathos that allows him to walk the line between hero and villain.

Like many of the characters included in Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 lineup, John Walker seemed destined to have a future in the MCU that entails both streaming series and film. With War Machine’s (Don Cheadle) future yet to be established, and the Scarlet Witch and Vision headlining their own Disney+ series, the chance of seeing West Coast superhero team Force Works doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility. As the dynamics of the MCU continue to shift, and old mantles are retired and new teams are formed, I expect Walker to make the role of Captain America, whether he ever carries that title of not, more relevant than ever.