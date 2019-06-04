RLJE Films Nabs Fangoria's Horror Comedy 'Satanic Panic'

The film about a pizza delivery girl fighting off high- society Satanists in need of a virgin sacrifice is set for a theatrical and VOD release Sept. 6.

RLJE Films has picked up the U.S. rights to Fangoria's Satanic Panic, from the producers of Bone Tomahawk and Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich.

Directed by Chelsea Stardust, the comedy horror pic stars Hayley Griffith, Ruby Modine, Michael Polish, Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn. RLJE Films plans a theatrical, VOD and digital HD release Sept. 6.

Based on a story by Grady Hendrix and Ted Geoghegan, Satanic Panic was written by Hendrix and portrays a pizza delivery girl at the end of her financial rope and who has to fight for her life when her last order of the night turns out to be for high-society Satanists in need of a virgin sacrifice.

"Chelsea Stardust is a filmmaker on the rise and we know audiences will line up to see this completely original and wild film from Fangoria," Mark Ward, chief acquisitions officer of RLJE Films, said in a statement.

Satanic Panic debuted at this year’s Overlook Film Festival and is produced by Dallas Sonnier, Adam Goldworm (My Friend Dahmer) and Amanda Presmyk. Charles Dorfman and David Gilbery are executive producers for Media Finance Capital, while Phil Nobile Jr. and Danielle Cox are executive producers for Fangoria.

The distribution deal was negotiated by Ward and Jess De Leo for RLJE Films, and Sonnier on behalf of the filmmakers. Double Dutch International is handling foreign sales of the film.