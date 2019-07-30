Taika Waititi's 'Jojo Rabbit' to Premiere at Fantastic Fest

Rabbit released its first trailer last week and centers on a 10-year-old boy, Jojo "Rabbit" Betzler (Roman Griffin Davis), as he figures out how to fit in in an increasingly fascistic Germany and creates an imaginary friend named Adolf Hitler (Waititi).

Netflix will have a strong presence at the Austin, Texas-based festival known for its genre programming.

Jim Mickle is bringing his sci-fi project In the Shadow of the Moon, which stars Narcos actor Boyd Hollbrook as a Philadelphia detective in pursuit of a serial killer who returns after nine years with no scientific explanation. Filmmaker Vincenzo Natali will bring the streaming service's In The Tall Grass, an adaptation of Stephen King and Joe Hill's novella that stars Patrick Wilson. And director Brad Anderson is debuting the Sam Worthington Netflix starrer Fractured, about a father trying to find his family after their mysterious disappearance from a hospital.

Other talent showing up include Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike will be on hand with his First Love.

This year's Fantastic Fest runs Sept. 16-26. See the full lineup (so far) on the festival's website.