Fantasy Graphic Novel 'Daughters of Ys' Unveils First Trailer

The Hollywood Reporter has an exclusive first look at the book, based on Celtic myth.

Ahead of the graphic novel’s release next month, The Hollywood Reporter can exclusively unveil the trailer for familial fantasy The Daughters of Ys, courtesy of publisher First Second.

The hardcover graphic novel — based on actual Celtic myth — is the work of artist Jo Rioux and National Book Award winning novelist M.T. Anderson, and takes place following the death of Queen Malgven, the ruler of the mythical city of Ys. Formerly a place of wonder, the city undergoes a shift when Malgven’s two daughters, Rozenn and Dahut, drift apart from each other without their mother’s guidance.

As Rozenn, the heir to the throne, seemingly surrenders her position and retreats to the solitude of nature, her sister appears poised to take her place, taking up not only the throne, but their mother’s magic and knowledge of hidden mysteries. Will their forgotten bond be lost forever as secrets and monsters threaten the city anew? The Daughters of Ys will be released Aug. 11. Watch the trailer below.