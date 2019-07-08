HEAT VISION

'The Farewell' Filmmaker Lulu Wang to Direct Sci-Fi Feature 'Children of the New World'

by Mia Galuppo
The helmer's latest movie is set to hit theaters Friday.
Lulu Wang   |   Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Ahead of the theatrical release of her Sundance darling The Farewell this weekend, director Lulu Wang has set her sights on her follow-up project.

Wang will helm the sci-fi feature Children of the New World, which she is adapting from Alexander Weinstein’s collection of short stories of the same name.

While plot details for the feature are being kept under wraps, Weinstein's tales takes place in in the near-future realities set in both utopian societies and post-collapse countries, and tackle the greater implications of technologies that span virtual reality to memory implants to robotics. 

Dani Melia and Peter Saraf will produce for Big Beach Films, which worked with Wang on The Farewell. Justin Lothrop will also produce for Votiv, with Brent Stiefel executive producing.

"I could not have made The Farewell without my fantastic producers at Big Beach, so I’m looking forward to this new collaboration, with them and Votiv, to continue exploring the evolving dynamics of family,” Wang said Monday in a statement.

Added Melia: “We had an incredible experience collaborating with Lulu Wang on The Farewell and are thrilled to be making another film with this visionary director, this time working alongside Votiv and exploring a completely different space and genre."       

“Lulu and I have been friends for years now and we’re very excited to be collaborating with her on such an incredible project," said Lothrop. "When we started on this journey with her, I don’t think we could have imagined a better partner than Big Beach, and we couldn’t be more pleased about working with them on this."

Wang is repped by UTA and Circle of Confusion.

