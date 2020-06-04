HEAT VISION

Female Warlord Drama 'Tomiris' Lands at Arclight Films, Well Go USA

by Etan Vlessing
Akan Satayev's sword-and-sandals adventure tale follows 6th century BCE female warriors led by the nomadic Queen Tomiris, played by Almira Tursyn.
Arclight Films and Well Go USA have nabbed the U.S. distribution rights to the action-adventure drama Tomiris, an epic tale of Queen Tomiris and her female warriors directed by Kazakhstan director Akan Satayev (The Liquidator).

The sword-and-sandals adventure pic stars Almira Tursyn as Tomiris as well as Adil Akhmetov and Aizhan Lighg and portrays the real-life 6th century BCE female warlord and her army challenging the peoples of the Great Steppes. "We are thrilled that our friends at Well Go USA are on board to bring the inspiring story of Queen Tomiris to U.S. audiences," Arclight Films chairman Gary Hamilton said in a statement.

"We have a passion for incredible stories, and few are more compelling than the almost unfathomable life story of the first historical Queen of the Amazons," added Doris Pfardrescher, president and CEO of Well Go USA Entertainment, in her own statement.

Satayev also directed the Kazakhstan best foreign language film entries Strayed  and Myn Bala. Tomiris is a co-production between Kazakhfilm Studios and Sataifilm.

