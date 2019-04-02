'Avengers: Endgame' Advance Ticket Sales Clog Websites

The on-sale announcement was paired with the last teaser for the Marvel film, which is about one minute long and shows much more footage of what to expect from the next chapter in the Disney blockbuster franchise.

The final spot for the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame dropped Tuesday just as advance tickets went on sale — and the result was numerous sites, including AMC, being clogged with traffic.

It seems Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) lived, Tony Stark (Robery Downey Jr.) and Captain America (Chris Evans) make up; and another huge battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin) will take place — not too surprising, but this is the first good look at Thanos in an Endgame trailer.

Not long after advance tickets went on sale, #AvengersEndgametickets was the No. 1 trend on Twitter, as fans were having trouble with clogged theater websites.

When Heat Vision attempted to purchase tickets for opening day (April 26), the AMC site gave a 503 error code.

Fans on Twitter shared their own issues with other sites, including wait times of more than 30 minutes in a queue.

The film will hover around three hours in length and be the final Marvel movie for Evans' Captain America.

Watch the new teaser below.