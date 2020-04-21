'Final Fantasy VII' Remake Sells 3.5M Copies Over Launch Weekend
Square Enix is on Cloud (Strife) Nine.
The Tokyo-based video game company's latest offering, the long-awaited remake of 1997's role-playing game Final Fantasy VII, topped 3.5 million in global sales over its first three days of launch from April 10 to 12.
Heat Vision breakdown
Available on Sony's PlayStation 4, FFVII Remake is a complete reimagining of the classic 1997 RPG. The new iteration focuses solely on the opening segments of the original, where the mercenary Cloud Strife works alongside eco-terrorist group Avalanche to overthrow the evil Shinra Electric Power Company which has a stranglehold on the dystopian metropolis of Midgar and the planet itself.
While the remake only focuses on the first section of the original game, Square has stated that it plans to roll out the rest of FFVII in installments. No word has been shared on how many of such installments will be released or a timetable for their debut.
The original FFVII is one of the most successful games of all time and is often cited by critics as one of the best video games ever made. In its lifetime, the game has sold more than 12.3 million copies.
Currently, FFVII Remake is only available on PlayStation 4, but there have been rumors that the game could land on other platforms in the future, including PC devices.
- Patrick Shanley
- patrick.shanley@THR.com
- @@pshanley88
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Brian Davids
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Pamela McClintock, Aaron Couch