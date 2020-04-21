'Final Fantasy VII' Remake Sells 3.5M Copies Over Launch Weekend

Available on Sony's PlayStation 4, FFVII Remake is a complete reimagining of the classic 1997 RPG. The new iteration focuses solely on the opening segments of the original, where the mercenary Cloud Strife works alongside eco-terrorist group Avalanche to overthrow the evil Shinra Electric Power Company which has a stranglehold on the dystopian metropolis of Midgar and the planet itself.

While the remake only focuses on the first section of the original game, Square has stated that it plans to roll out the rest of FFVII in installments. No word has been shared on how many of such installments will be released or a timetable for their debut.

The original FFVII is one of the most successful games of all time and is often cited by critics as one of the best video games ever made. In its lifetime, the game has sold more than 12.3 million copies.

Currently, FFVII Remake is only available on PlayStation 4, but there have been rumors that the game could land on other platforms in the future, including PC devices.