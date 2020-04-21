HEAT VISION

'Final Fantasy VII' Remake Sells 3.5M Copies Over Launch Weekend

by Patrick Shanley
The return of the classic role-playing game has delivered a hit for developer Square Enix.
Courtesy of Square Enix
The return of the classic role-playing game has delivered a hit for developer Square Enix.

Square Enix is on Cloud (Strife) Nine.

The Tokyo-based video game company's latest offering, the long-awaited remake of 1997's role-playing game Final Fantasy VII, topped 3.5 million in global sales over its first three days of launch from April 10 to 12.

Heat Vision breakdown

Available on Sony's PlayStation 4, FFVII Remake is a complete reimagining of the classic 1997 RPG. The new iteration focuses solely on the opening segments of the original, where the mercenary Cloud Strife works alongside eco-terrorist group Avalanche to overthrow the evil Shinra Electric Power Company which has a stranglehold on the dystopian metropolis of Midgar and the planet itself. 

While the remake only focuses on the first section of the original game, Square has stated that it plans to roll out the rest of FFVII in installments. No word has been shared on how many of such installments will be released or a timetable for their debut.

The original FFVII is one of the most successful games of all time and is often cited by critics as one of the best video games ever made. In its lifetime, the game has sold more than 12.3 million copies.

Currently, FFVII Remake is only available on PlayStation 4, but there have been rumors that the game could land on other platforms in the future, including PC devices.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Hunger Games' Prequel Movie In the Works at Lionsgate
    by Etan Vlessing
  2. Netflix Picks Up Millie Bobby Brown's 'Enola Holmes' from Legendary
    by Borys Kit
View All
  1. by Graeme McMillan
  2. by Brian Davids
  3. by Lexy Perez
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Pamela McClintock, Aaron Couch
LATEST NEWS
1.
'Final Fantasy VII' Remake Sells 3.5M Copies Over Launch Weekend
by Patrick Shanley
2.
HBO Max Unveils Trailer for Russell Simmons Sexual Assault Doc 'On the Record'
by Evan Real
3.
Leading Insurer Sues to Exclude Coverage of Mark Geragos' COVID-19 Losses
by Eriq Gardner
4.
TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Dominates 'Listen to Your Heart'
by Rick Porter
5.
'The Wretched': Film Review
by David Rooney